Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Tod…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and vari…
Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Overcast with rain showers at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.…