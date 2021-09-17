Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 66-de…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 2…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…