For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sat…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and vari…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …