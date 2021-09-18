Concord's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 2…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 66-de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
This evening in Concord: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expe…