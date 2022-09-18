Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.