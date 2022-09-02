Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.