Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
