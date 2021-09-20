This evening in Concord: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
