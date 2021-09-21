Concord's evening forecast: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
