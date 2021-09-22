 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Concord: Thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mostly clear overnight. Cooler. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts