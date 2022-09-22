Concord's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
