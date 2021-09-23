Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.