Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
