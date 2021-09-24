 Skip to main content
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

