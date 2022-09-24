 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

