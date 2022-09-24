Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
This evening in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings …
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…