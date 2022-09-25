Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
