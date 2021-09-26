This evening's outlook for Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Concord will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pre…
Concord's evening forecast: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…