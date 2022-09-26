This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
