Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.