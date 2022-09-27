 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

