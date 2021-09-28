Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.