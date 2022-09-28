 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

