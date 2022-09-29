Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Concord, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.