Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph.