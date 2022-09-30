Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and wind. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.