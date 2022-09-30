Concord's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and wind. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
