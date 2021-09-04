For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
