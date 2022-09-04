Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.