For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
