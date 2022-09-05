Concord's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The forec…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings …
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
For the drive home in Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. …