Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.