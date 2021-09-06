 Skip to main content
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

