Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north.