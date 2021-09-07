Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thundersto…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10…