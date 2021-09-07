Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.