Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.