Concord's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clea…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling …
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…