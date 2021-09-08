 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Concord's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts