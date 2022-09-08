 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

