This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
