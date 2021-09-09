For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There …
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clea…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thundersto…