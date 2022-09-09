Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Concord will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The forec…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see …
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Concord folks…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.