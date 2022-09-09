 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Concord will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

