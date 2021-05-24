Wendy Peffercorn
Wendy Peffercorn is the only girl in the litter and the littlest of the bunch. She will tell you what... View on PetFinder
Concord Police has sent out a silver alert for a local woman whose family last saw her Saturday, May 15.
The City of Concord approved funding to help preserve the Meadow View Schoolhouse, which was an African-American schoolhouse in the last 1890s once thought lost.
This development is centered around the new interchange at I-85 at Exit 65 and will feature more than 278 acres which will include housing — both single-family homes and apartments — hotels, retail and warehouse space.
Concord teenagers Trinity and Serenity, the Balckwelder Twins R&B duo, have gone from singing for an audience at Waffle House while their mom worked, to releasing an album.
The Kannapolis City Council will vote Monday night on a development proposal for the former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property.
Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies and, of course, fireworks. Events will be h…
MIDLAND — Nineteen-year-old Grant Helms of Helms Masonry is the 2021 Champion of the North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association’s Annual …
I’m coming to you this week a little sunburnt and fighting off dust in my sinuses from a few days outdoors. Things are starting to get back to…
CONCORD — Thomas Porter celebrated the end of his first century by driving his great-grandchildren around in a Gator disguised as a dinosaur. …
The City of Concord announced Emma Sellers as its first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Coordinator. She will liaison for the newly established Concord United Committee.