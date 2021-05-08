Hi there, this is “Wonton”! This warm-hearted girl loves cuddles and chin scratches! She is super affectionate and outgoing. She... View on PetFinder
CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson athletics department will have new leadership for the upcoming school year, but a familiar face and name will be…
CONCORD — It takes a lot to make Teri Pridgen nervous.
The Cabarrus Creamery is open again. Yea! I know many of you are as happy about that as I am. They’re having limited hours and working back i…
After delaying the original vote by two weeks so Board of Education members could get more information on realignment for the new middle school set to open in 2022, the School Board voted in favor of the IPT's Option for realignment.
Carolina Country Music Awards' 2020 Duo of the Year Walter Finley and April Dawn are using their Bring Your Own Boat concerts they held during the pandemic as a guide to a new way of touring this year.
Parika’s black-and-white portrait of Michelle Obama will now be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Second and third place winners Knox Barringer and Andrea Jean will have their pieces displayed in Congressman Richard Hudson's office.
Chris White is the only band director Hickory Ridge High School has ever had and he was awarded with the 2021 Award of Excellence in Music Education in the South-Central District this year.
The Cannon Ballers debuted a stadium, a top-10 pitching prospect and an anchor for the revitalizing downtown on Tuesday and the best is yet to come.
Hickory Ridge's Bryson Battle and Northwest Cabarrus's Cameron Meyer are two of six finalists for Best Actor in the 2021 Blumey Awards.
CONCORD – The Cox Mill girls soccer team kept its state championship dreams alive Wednesday, as Jessie Dunn’s “Golden Goal” was the deciding p…
