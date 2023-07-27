It was a historic journey for Concord Mayor William Dusch, as he, City Councilman Terry Crawford and Concord Sister Cities Association President John Dunlap, made the voyage across the Atlantic last month to Ireland.

Three decades after his father, Frank Dusch, a former city alderman, helped establish Concord’s first sister city of Killarney in 1993, he made his maiden voyage to the city, which is part of County Kerry, in southwestern Ireland.

Killarney has meant so much to Concord residents over the years, many of whom have made their own trips to the city.

Concord has two other sister cities: Freeport, Bahamas and Siena, Tuscany, Italy.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the sister-city pact, Dusch took part in the re-signing of the agreement between the two cities, along with Councilor Marie Moloney of the Killarney Municipal District Council.

“The important ceremony was described as the fruit of hard work and dedication by Killarney Town Twinning Association and Kerry County Council, on one side, and the Concord City Council and representatives in the US,” according to a news article from KillarneyToday.Com.

The event had been planned at least six months in advance, Dusch said in an joint interview alongside Crawford with the Independent Tribune.

Dusch presented several gifts to Killarney officials, including books detailing the history of Concord, a race car helmet, the flag of the Rocky River Golf Club and a specialized beer Cabarrus Brewing Company created called the Killarney Stout.

Dusch, Crawford and Dunlap made the most of their visit, meeting with local officials playing golf at the Killarney Golf & Fishing Club and touring beautiful vistas, including Lough Leane, Muckross Lake and Upper Lake, which are part of the Killarney National Park. They also visited the Kerry cliffs, which stand over 1000 feet above the Atlantic.

“You feel like you’re at home,” Crawford told the Tribune about the trip. This was his second visit to Killarney. “It’s so friendly. It’s just amazing.”

While much of the hospitality is due to the fact that Killarney is the second-most visited city in Ireland for Americans (the city celebrates the Fourth of July each year with fireworks, a parade and a hot dog eating contest), it also is because of special relationship between the two cities.

“What amazes me is how they embrace Americans,” Dusch said.

Concord’s history with Killarney

Dusch recalls as his father and other Concord officials were looking into establishing a sister city in the early 1990s, Killarney always stood out.

“I think as they were looking at all the different cities at the time, Killarney was the one that blended well with what they were looking at,” he said. “It is located in a beautiful scenic area of the world and we felt that would be inviting for us to be a part of.”

It also helps that Concord was first settled around 1750 by German and Scots-Irish immigrants.

The agreement was originally signed on October 27 1993 by former Killarney Mayor Maurice O’Donoghue and former Concord Mayor Bernie Edwards.

That same month, first Concord delegation, comprised of 68 people, traveled to Killarney. A few months later, in April 1994, a group from Killarney, including the deputy mayor and assistant city manager, made the first trek to Concord.

As a sign of the friendship between the cities, Concord renamed one of its downtown streets to Killarney Avenue in 1994. A year later, Concord Mayor George Liles and other residents revisited Killarney and marched in the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

The relationship grew even stronger in 1996, when Concord’s Rocky River Golf Club, and Killarney Golf and Fishing Club entered into its own twinning relationship.

In honor of the 30th anniversary, Rocky River recently named the 13th hole on its course in honor of former Killarney mayor Sean Counihan, who helped create the relationship and has stayed in constant contact with Concord officials, including Dusch and Crawford, over the years.

“I was honored but also shocked by the announcement from our twin town,” Counihan said after he was presented with an exact copy of the sign now posted on the tee area of the 13th hole.

In a show of continued strength between the cities, Dusch is working to arrange for Killarney officials, who last visited Concord in 2008, to come to the city in November 2024 for the Christmas parade.

“What’s available to you with a sister city is very broad,” Dusch said. “It’s a way to expand your views of the world.”

“We can learn a lot from each other.”