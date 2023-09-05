The recent article, “Bad recycling, a drive-in and leaders needed” highlights an important effort by officials in Kannapolis to educate locals on how to properly recycle using the curbside program. However, it misses a key detail regarding plastic grocery bags and other plastic film products.

While generally not accepted in the curbside program, American-made plastic retail bags (yes, they’re made here at home) and film products can be easily recycled when returned to the store.

Usually located at the front of the store, these plastic bag and film collection bins can be found at retailers like Food Lion, Harris Teeter, and Kohl’s, and are crucial to the sustainable use for the products consumers rely on to get their groceries home.

In fact, this important takeback program continues to contribute to growing recycling rates in the U.S. In 2021, over 1.1 billion pounds of plastic film were collected for recycling. Of that total, over 264 million pounds of plastic retail bags and film were collected through the store takeback program, a 7.9% increase from the year prior.

While recycling grocery bags helps the industry source the postconsumer recycled content that goes into the bags in the market, recycled bags and other film can be made into composite lumber, playground equipment, railroad ties, and more!

So the next time you head to the grocery store, check and see if you have some extra bags or other stretchy plastic films under your sink or in the pantry and bring them back to the store—reducing your footprint and helping America’s bag manufacturers meet our sustainability goals is that simple!

Zachary Taylor

Director

American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance