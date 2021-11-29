3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $257,500

End Unit Townhome in a Great Location! Minutes to the 485 Highway, UNCC, and Concord Mills Mall. Rock on the front porch or enjoy the patio in the back of the home. This Open Floor plan is spacious and filled with Natural Light. The Main Floor has a bedroom with access to a Full Bathroom, making it perfect for a Mother-in-Law Suite or a Roommate. Kitchen has 42 in cabinets, SS appliances, and Granite Countertop. Step up to the Large Loft area which could be used for a Home Office. The Primary Bedroom boast of vaulted ceiling, a Big Walk in Closet, Garden Tub, and recessed lighting. Nice size Secondary Bedroom also has a Walk in Closet for additional storage. So convenience to Everything!