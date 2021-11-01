3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $290,000

Seller has come to terms and we are waiting on signatures. Easy living in this single level ranch home with minimal steps! Come see this open and airy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with solid suface flooring throughout the main, raised ceilings in in the main living area and primary bedroom suite, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, NEW HVAC 2021, NEW HOT WATER TANK 2021, Primary suite with walk-in closet, laundry room, back deck, fenced in backyard, mature trees and corner lot! All centrally located between I-77 and I-85 and situatuted just minutes north of 485. This location has makes getting anwhere a cinch, whether is Uptown Charlotte, Birkdale Village, Lake Norman, Concord Mills or local grocery stores like the brand new Publix that's approximately 1.5 miles away and Harris Teeter, Starbucks, Aldi, Basilico, Pippas Cafe, Que Onda, Chick Filet, The Goddard School and so much more.