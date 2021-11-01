Seller has come to terms and we are waiting on signatures. Easy living in this single level ranch home with minimal steps! Come see this open and airy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with solid suface flooring throughout the main, raised ceilings in in the main living area and primary bedroom suite, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, NEW HVAC 2021, NEW HOT WATER TANK 2021, Primary suite with walk-in closet, laundry room, back deck, fenced in backyard, mature trees and corner lot! All centrally located between I-77 and I-85 and situatuted just minutes north of 485. This location has makes getting anwhere a cinch, whether is Uptown Charlotte, Birkdale Village, Lake Norman, Concord Mills or local grocery stores like the brand new Publix that's approximately 1.5 miles away and Harris Teeter, Starbucks, Aldi, Basilico, Pippas Cafe, Que Onda, Chick Filet, The Goddard School and so much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $290,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 11 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A.L. Brown crushes Concord to capture seventh straight Bell Game, make series history
KANNAPOLIS – What promised to be Concord’s best shot in years of taking back the coveted Victory Bell from A.L. Brown turned into the most lop…
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS -- It’s time for Cabarrus County’s annual main event, “The Battle for the Bell,” traditionally one of the biggest games in the stat…
- Updated
CONCORD — It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, To…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
This is my favorite time of the year. It’s not too hot. There is football. There’s baseball and basketball is getting ready to start.
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 11:
CONCORD -- Throughout this season, Central Cabarrus head coach Zach Bevilacqua has been asked how he has been able to keep going, in a season …
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer a 2 p.m. update on the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Updated
A patient family has been honored through a donation that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.