4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $530,000

Location Location Location! This fabulous home has everything you have been looking for! The open floor plan has such a modern flow and the chef's kitchen will make your cooking experience a delight. The guest bedroom with a jack-and-Jill bathroom on the main floor is such an amazing feature and the screened in back porch will be calling your name after a long day. The fenced in backyard with a shed for extra storage is ready for the summer days! Upstairs you will find an oversized primary bedroom and a walk in closet with gorgeous built-in cabinets. This home was built as a 5 bedroom home, however the previous owners converted one of the bedrooms upstairs into a laundry room which means that it can be converted back to a 5th bedroom. Top rated schools and amenities! Don't miss the opportunity of owning this home!