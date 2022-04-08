4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $576,000

Great location in Harrisburg Great quality Niblock Home 4 bed/2.5 bath 3 side load garage. Impressive 2-story foyer Warm finish hardwood floor throughout the 1st floor. High airy ceiling in family room and great screened porch of breakfast area. Spacious Kitchen with granite countertop and island. Well maintained and loved home. On second floor you will find a spacious master bedroom with double vanities and separate shower and tub. A must have his and her closet in master suite. 3 additional spacious bedrooms and laundry room also on 2nd floor. Huge loft area can be used as BONUS or office. Privately landscaped wooded backyard with screened in porch. Full yard irrigation system. Great quiet cul-de-sac location. Great Cabarrus schools. A lot of natural light thru the windows. Community has a pool and the playground. 2 miles from I-485. Close to shopping and UNCC.