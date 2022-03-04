Stunning All Brick 5Br/4Ba home in the Kensington Forest Neighborhood of Harrisburg. Open Floor Plan perfect for entertaining. Two- Story Great Room w/Gorgeous Wood Floors, Gas Fireplace, opening directly into awesome Chef’s Kitchen w/ Large Kitchen Island/Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, & Walk-in Pantry. Main Level also features Bedroom & Full Bath perfect for guests or in-laws. Dining Room and Open Living/sitting room along w/private den or office. Upstairs you will find the Spacious Primary Bedroom w/Trey Ceiling, Walk-In Closet & En-Suite w/Garden Tub, Stand up Tiled Shower & Double Vanities w/ plenty of storage. Plus 3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. Outside you will enjoy a Large Trex Deck overlooking an awesome backyard w/ beautiful landscaping and trees for lots of privacy. 2 car side load garage with built in storage cabinets. This house won't last long so don't wait
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $675,000
