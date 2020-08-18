Steve Miller Mobile Foods: Paving the way for mobile food vending in Midland

MIDLAND – After starting his hot dog cart business almost a year ago, Steve Mills helped spark interest in the Town of Midland to allow mobile food vending in the town.
In October of last year, Mills first opened Steve's Mobile Foods and catering and began selling hot dogs outside of the Tractor Supply Co. in Midland. As business picked up, he started vending in other areas during the week, moving to locations in Harrisburg and Locust. But after months of Mills selling his hot dogs around town, a complaint was made to Midland town staff, Mills said.
Since the town didn’t have a permit for mobile food vending, staff asked Mills to stop vending at certain locations in town. But, Mills said, he didn’t want to stop selling in the town he has lived in for 30 years.
“I live in Midland, and I don’t need to go too far from home. Pretty much, everybody knows my hot dogs and knows my food,” he said.
Mills didn’t want to let the matter go, so he approached the town and asked what it would take to create a permit for mobile food vending.
“I pushed it,” he said. “I went to the planning and zoning committee.”
Mills spoke at the committee meetings and presented his case for a permit. The committee ultimately decided to present a zoning text amendment to the town council that would allow mobile vending as a permitted use.
During the August town council meeting on August 11, Midland Planning, Zoning & Subdivision Administrator Kassie Watts presented the amendment to the council. It was approved 3-1.
After the meeting, Mills was quick to get the ball rolling to purchase the permits.
“I told Kassie after the meeting that I would be there Thursday morning with all of my documentation ready to get my permits so that I can get to work.”
For Mills, the council’s approval was a win, he said, for a small business like his, especially since he started the business less than a year ago.
Before moving to North Carolina 30 years ago, he lived in Dallas Texas working on cars. He moved to North Carolina to be closer to the racing scene. Working on Jaguar and Rolls-Royce cars specifically, he opened up an automobile shop in Charlotte called the Jag doctor. But after the recession in 2008, he had to close shop and started looking for a new business, he said.
“One day I said, ‘You know I have got to find something that everybody needs and that everybody can afford.’ It hit me that everybody has to eat three times a day.” He continued: “I need something that is affordable, that everybody would enjoy and need, and that is recession proof,” he said.
He decided to sell hot dogs and went to work creating a menu, testing out different types of slaw, chili and meats. Ultimately he chose to make his own slaw and chili. He then needed to find a cart, with an engineering and architectural degree and a background in automobiles, he decided not to buy one.
“I used my engineering and my metal work to build my hot dog cart.”
It took two months to build, but with the help of a trailer starter kit and a friend that could cut the steel, he was able to do it himself. The cart is complete with a warming area, refrigerated section, running water and an industrial griddle.
The griddle, he said, is the most important part.
“You eat with your eyes and your nose first,” he said. “When I through those onions and peppers on the griddle, people just flock.”
Since he first started at the tractor supple, business has been good, he said.
“People look for me,” Mills said. “People call up Tractor Supply and ask, ‘Is the hot dog guy going to be there?’”
Wanting to expand his business, Mills is putting his metal working and engineering skills to use again.
“I still have my shop and I am in the process of building a food truck right now,” he said. “With a food truck I can control my environment more.”
He said he is hoping that with a food truck the menu can expand to hamburgers and barbeque, an item offered for the catering part of his business.
Looking back at where he was while working on cars verses now, he said he’s glad he chose to go into the mobile food business.
“It’s fun. In the car business, I had to negotiate for the job. It was stressful,” he said. “This is happy all the time. Everybody says thank you. They love it and they come back. It is just a positive job. At the end of the day I feel very good about my work.”
Mills still vends at the Tractor Supply on Saturdays and is at the Rocky River Presbyterian Church on Wednesdays at the farmer’s market. He is also at Murphy Express in Locust on Fridays.
