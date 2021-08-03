Art Walk on Union brings artists from near and far

They’re coming from all over, as far away as Columbia, South Carolina to right down along Union Street. They work in metal, glass, paint, fabric and too many other mediums to mention. They’re coming in droves, and we couldn’t be more pleased.
The inaugural Art Walk on Union will feature dozens upon dozens of artists, set up to show off and sell their impressive handmade art. You’ll find them along Union Street and Barbrick Avenue just outside the Cabarrus Arts Council lawn on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sponsored by Waste pro, AWoU is an extension of our past art walks, which once took place on Friday Nights. The new art walks are bigger, with more artists from throughout the region and beyond. They also feature a live band, food trucks and representation from nearly every local craft beer brewery around. The event also coincides with Small Business Saturday, so you can expect plenty of deals and fun from shops along Union Street. We hope to see you there!
Are you an artist or maker who wants to join Art Walk on Union?
Artist and maker booths are still available. Simply fill out an application by Wednesday, Aug. 11. More information, as well as the application form, are available https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.
This Week
Exhibition in The Galleries - Discover Local – Now - Saturday, Sept. 18; Discover Local is a group invitational celebrating local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties; Artists: Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala; Come visit this exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Old Courthouse Theatre - Looking for Volunteers!: Would you like to help usher or work concessions? Do you like to build sets? Are you interested in working backstage? Do you have an interest in running lights or sound? Or would you be willing to help on work calls? We have a spot for you! If you are interested in helping out in any way, please reply to this email to be added to our volunteer list! We look forward to hearing from you and building our OCT family! 49 Spring Street NW, Concord, NC 28025. For more information: Volunteer | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com).
Book Folding - Cabarrus County Public Library: Thursday, Aug 5, 4 p.m. Come join local artist Hanna Prince to learn how to fold books into one-of-a-kind piece of art! No experience needed! All supplies will be provided. Cost is free. Recommended for all ages. Conference Room, 8556 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to register, visit Library System - Book Folding* (MTP) (activecalendar.com).
Jo Dee Messina Concert and Fireworks: Saturday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Discover a fun night of top country music hits with the whole family. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see Jo Dee Messina Concert and Fireworks > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).
Free Abstract Art Demo from CAG: Sunday, Aug. 8, 2-4 p.m. Enjoy a free art demonstration from a local artist at the Cabarrus Arts Guild. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Next Week (Aug 9 - 15)
Play-Doh Lab - Cabarrus County Public Library: Tuesday, Aug. 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Are you ready to squish, knead, and create new things? Join Play-Doh Lab - all you need to bring is your imaginations. Supplies provided; Drop-Ins welcome; Cost is free; Recommended for ages 4-12; Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E Midland NC 28107. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/play-doh-lab-mid-13/.
Puddle Painting - TuxedoKat: Thursday, Aug. 12, 6- 8 p.m. Perfect for date night or family fun, join TuxedoKat for an evening of puddle painting at Southern Strain Brewery. Make sure to wear your paint clothes; Pre-purchased canvases are $35; recommended for all ages; Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Ave NE, Suite 3001, Concord. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/come-puddle-paint-at-brewery-in-concord-tickets-124453803677?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Thursdays on Main - The Embers: Thursday, Aug. 12, 6 -9 p.m. Discover a fun night of music with the whole family. Listen to The Embers take you back through the rich history of North Carolina beach music. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Veterans Park,119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see Thursdays on Main– The Embers > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).
Summer STEAM Marble Mania! - Cabarrus County Public Library: Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, 4-5 p.m. Explore art and engineering with marbles! Cost is free; Recommended for ages 5-12; Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E Midland NC 28107. For more information and to register, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/summer-steam---marble-mania-mid/.
Upcoming
Drawing 101 - Cabarrus County Public Library: Monday, Aug. 16, 6 -7 p.m. Want to be able to create your own illustrated works, using drawing skills that make you feel confident in your ability? Start here! Teens can come to our in-person class or learn along with a video tutorial from home and apply their own unique vision to their illustrations. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 12-18; Meeting Room, 850 Mountain St. Kannapolis, NC 28081. For more information and to register, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/drawing-101kan/.
Cabarrus 4-H Creative Crew Day Camp – Tuesday - Friday, Aug. 17-20, 10 a.m. - 12:30 pm; Creative Crew: Explore a different craft medium each day. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
OPERA IS AWESOME - World Premiere: Friday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m. Linda Suda, a world-renowned vocalist, will present a musical that features professionals and students from local schools, as well as Kids’ Corner Child Development Center. Opera Is Awesome is an arts program created by Linda Suda that seeks to engage children in the world of opera and musical theatre. Admission is free, with tickets to be made available soon; Recommended for all ages; For more information, contact Linda Suda at 704-305-2108 or Penny Sowards at 704-507-2086; email lsudaoperaisawesome@gmail.com or psoperaisawesome@gmail.com.
GODSPELL - Old Courthouse Theatre: August 19-21 & 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; August 22 & 29, 2:30 p.m. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables (from the Gospel of Matthew) by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com. Recommended for all ages. For more information, contact OCT at info@octconcord.com or 704-788-2405.
Abstracting Nature Workshop: Friday & Saturday, August 20-21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Learn to paint an abstracted representation of nature with Susan Lackey. Creating abstract paintings can be daunting, but not in this informative and fun-filled 2-day workshop. Susan will step you through her stress-free process and layered approach, starting with nature as your guide. There will be plenty of interactive time for questions and tips. We will create with acrylics and making tools. For any experience level. Experience with abstract painting is NOT required. Cost is $180; Recommended for all ages; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios – 223 Crowell Drive, NW, Concord.To register, email Susan Lackey at susanlackeyart@gmail.com. Deadline to register is August 13th.
Southern Soul Music Fest - Saturday, Aug. 21, 3p.m. -10:30 p.m.; 1st Annual Southern Soul Music Fest" Featuring North Carolina's own Lebrado , Summer Wolfe, Chris Ivy, Big Yayo and the Legendary Jeff Floyd! Getting the show started is the U-neek Flaur Band! Bring your lawn Chairs and Umbrellas (BYOB). Cost is $35; For VIP seating ticket(s), vendor(s), or table info contact 704-400-6229; Route 29 Pavilion, 5650 Sandusky Boulevard, Concord.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord, NC. More details at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion. ARTISTS and MAKERS: Are you interested in having a booth during Art Walk on Union? Visit https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion for the details! This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Into Your Hands: An Art Therapy Workshop - Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.: How important is art therapy? How about a day of FREE PUDDLE PAINTING at Cabarrus Art Council's ART WALK to find out?
Puddle Painting is an abstract art process that is designed to give the participant a creative mindfulness experience in the creation of their art piece. Sign-up in-person at the Cabarrus Arts Council at 11 a.m. for your puddle painting time slot.
Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; First-come, first-serve; Downtown Concord, NC. More details at https://www.facebook.com/events/538008434231998/.
Davina and The Vagabonds - Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.; Clever lyrics delivered by a retro sound straight out of the 1930's New Orleans Jazz scene, Davina and The Vagabonds will knock you a dirty blues kiss that will leave you begging for more. Tickets go on sale soon. Visit https://bit.ly/DavinaintheDavis for details.
Concord International Festival - Saturdays, Oct. 2, noon-6 p.m.; This free and family-friendly event will celebrate the many cultures and diversity that is represented across Concord and Cabarrus County through live musical performances, cultural displays, food and drinks from around the world, merchandise vendors and a kids’ zone. Recommended for all ages; Union St. Concord, NC. Hosted by the City of Concord and El Puente Hispano.
Carolina Renaissance Festival - Saturdays & Sundays, Oct. 2-Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Carolina Renaissance Festival located in Huntersville is a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts & crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and a feast... all rolled into one nonstop daylong adventure! Tickets cost $17 for ages 5-12 (children under for free) and $27 for ages 13 and up; Recommended for all ages; 16445 Poplar Tent Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information: Carolina Renaissance Festival (renfestinfo.com).
Salute to America: A Veteran’s Day Celebration: Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. Come to experience inspiring renditions of military marches such as “Boys of the Old Brigade” and “Women of the Podium.” Sing along with favorites such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “America the Beautiful.” Plus, enjoy a special treat of original patriotic selections written for our wind band. We are particularly honored that the 208th Army Band Brass Quintet is joining us for this patriotic presentation. Recommended for all ages. Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Concerts & Tickets - Charlotte Concert Band.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
SUMMER ART CAMPS New camps each week of the summer. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts will be included. All materials will be included. Camps are from Monday-Friday from 9:00-11:30 am each day for one week. call 704-786-8570 to register.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.