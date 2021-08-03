Art Walk on Union brings artists from near and far

They’re coming from all over, as far away as Columbia, South Carolina to right down along Union Street. They work in metal, glass, paint, fabric and too many other mediums to mention. They’re coming in droves, and we couldn’t be more pleased.

The inaugural Art Walk on Union will feature dozens upon dozens of artists, set up to show off and sell their impressive handmade art. You’ll find them along Union Street and Barbrick Avenue just outside the Cabarrus Arts Council lawn on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sponsored by Waste pro, AWoU is an extension of our past art walks, which once took place on Friday Nights. The new art walks are bigger, with more artists from throughout the region and beyond. They also feature a live band, food trucks and representation from nearly every local craft beer brewery around. The event also coincides with Small Business Saturday, so you can expect plenty of deals and fun from shops along Union Street. We hope to see you there!

Are you an artist or maker who wants to join Art Walk on Union?

Artist and maker booths are still available. Simply fill out an application by Wednesday, Aug. 11. More information, as well as the application form, are available https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

