Artober arrives at the Cabarrus Arts Council

This Saturday, October 15 is all about free family fun at the Cabarrus Arts Council. Join us for Family Day from 1-4 p.m. Inside, we'll have craft-making creation stations in The Galleries. Outside, make a tie-dye cinch sack with artist, art teacher and Founder of The Broken Crayon, Jamea Marlow. Jamea's incredible work has been featured in our exhibition From the Underground, which closes Saturday as well.

At 2 p.m. take in a free show with the kids. GRAMMY-nominated artist Rissi Palmer will perform songs off her children's album, Best Day Ever. This show is brought to you by a partnership through South Arts and the National Endowment of the Arts. Seating is limited, so reserve your seats at https://bit.ly/3xTNNDW.

Rissi, an influential music artist whose mix of country and R&B is called Southern Soul, will take the stage again in the evening. Tickets cost $37.50 and are available at https://bit.ly/3EaL9h1.

The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (October 12 - 15)

Funkytown Sketch Club: Odell Mansion “Halloween House” – Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Funkytown Sketch Club is a drawing/illustration club led by local artist Sophie Olson that meets twice a month around interesting, hidden and popular Historic Concord locations! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. 288 Union Street North, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427. http://fulltimefunkytown.com/funkytown-sketch-club.

Peter Pan Dance-A-Story presented by the Charlotte Ballet – Thursday, Oct. 13, 4:30 p.m. Children will be introduced to ballet by reading a portion of the classic story, creative movement with music from the ballet, a costume/prop show-and-tell and a take home activity worksheet. Recommended for ages 3-9; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/peter-pan-dance-a-story-presented-by-the-charlotte-ballet/.

Family Day - Saturday, Oct. 15, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Rissi Palmer Children’s Show, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2 – 2:45 p.m. Singer-songwriter Rissi Palmer performs music from her children's album, Best Day Ever. All happy, all light, all "comfort food" for the soul, Best Day Ever has become a favorite among both children and parents. Sponsored by South Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

This 45-minute show is free. Reserve your seats today while they last: https://bit.ly/3xTNNDW Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

Rissi Palmer - Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. Rissi Palmer’s gift lies in reaching across all musical boundaries. While she made her mark in country music, she is equally at home in R&B music, bringing the entire spectrum of popular music to bear on music she calls Southern Soul. Her performance in the Davis Theatre is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/rissi-palmer; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. downtown Concord.

Next Week (October 16 - 22)

Sunday Music Series – Carolina Gator Gumbo – Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Kid Krafters – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4:30 p.m. Have you ever seen the colorful woven windchime in the children’s department at the Concord library? Come make your own woven CD creation! Recommended for ages 7-12; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/kid-krafters-con-45/.

Crafty Creators – Thursday, Oct. 20, 4-5 p.m. All crafters welcome! Bring your own project and enjoy some good company. Small, impromptu craft materials are available, but your creation is entirely up to you. Recommended for adults; registration is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crafty-creators-mid-2/.

2022 NC Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. Inductions take place annually at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame to honor music legends with roots in North Carolina. Recommended for adults; Tickets are $75. Historic Gem Theatre, 111 West 1st Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to purchase tickets, see https://northcarolinamusichalloffame.org/event/2022-induction/#toggle-id-1.

Concord International Festival – Saturday, Oct. 22, noon – 6 p.m. Join us and enjoy a world mosaic of different countries and cultures at the

Concord International Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Downtown Concord. Be amazed by colorful ethnic performances, enjoy arts and crafts from around the world, taste exquisite international food, experience cultural booths and education, and have your children play at our kids’ corner with internationally-inspired attractions. Free admission; Recommended for families. For more information, visit https://concordinternationalfestival.com/.

Upcoming

Exhibition: Clay - Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 - Jan. 21, 2023 Visit the Cabarrus Arts Council’s annual show and sale featuring the works of North Carolina potters and ceramicists; free and open to the public; Tuesday - Friday, 10-5; Saturday, 11-4; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord.

Exhibition: Clay Opening and Reception - Thursday, Nov. 3, 6-7 p.m. Meet North Carolina potters and ceramists from the Cabarrus Arts Council’s annual Clay exhibition. All pieces available for purchase. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord.

Funkytown Sketch Club: Old Courthouse – Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. – noon. Come join Fulltime Funkytown and local illustrator and art educator Sophie Olsen as she hosts this laid-back sketch club for citizens of Concord, lovers of sketching, and fun folks interested in meeting other fun folks! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. 65 Union Street South, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427.

Dancing for the Arts - Saturday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. A dance competition that pairs local stars with professional dancers on the Davis stage, Dancing for the Arts is a fundraiser for the Cabarrus Arts Council that begins with a cocktail buffet and ends with a dance party at Flywheel Concord until midnight; $125; tickets go on sale September 1; Box Office: 704-920-2753, Tuesday - Friday, 10-5; Saturday, 11-4 or online anytime: https://bit.ly/2mrsK9U.

Curator’s Talk: Clay - Thursday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. Learn the techniques and behind-the-scenes stories of artists featured in The Galleries’ Clay exhibition. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org. Free and open to the public; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord.

Funkytown Sketch Club: Birritaco – Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come join Fulltime Funkytown and local illustrator and art educator Sophie Olsen as she hosts this laid-back sketch club for citizens of Concord, lovers of sketching, and fun folks interested in meeting other fun folks! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. 288 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427.

Sons of Serendip - Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. As finalists from America's Got Talent, Sons of Serendip was called "the most musically talented act on the show" by Howie Mandel and Howard Stern. Since then the quartet’s classical arrangements of popular songs have taken the world by storm. Made up of four friends who came together while graduate students at Boston University, this unique and dynamic group consists of lead vocalist Micah Christian, pianist and guitarist Cordaro Rodriguez, cellist and vocalist Kendall Ramseur, and harpist Mason Morton. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $40; cabarrusartscouncil.org/sons-of-serendip Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. downtown Concord.

Art on the Go - Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public.To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-1/#register-accordion

Art Lab - Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, Dec. 3, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Cookies with Santa - Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m. Bring your kids to enjoy cookies with Santa at The Galleries; free and open to the public; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Dec. 10, 11a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Jim Avett - Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ‘Tis the season to be jolly with Cabarrus County storyteller and musician Jim Avett. Enjoy an evening of traditional holiday songs, beloved gospel favorites, and plenty of stories from his life on the farm and as the father of sons Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers. Bring the entire family and get ready to laugh, sing and capture the Christmas spirit all in one night. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $27 cabarrusartscouncil.org/jim-avett-christmas-show; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1 - 2:30 p.m. and 4 - 5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Funkytown Sketch Club: End of Year Gala – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. For this special Funkytown Sketch Club meet-up, we will be celebrating the work done by all the folks who sketched with us over the last ten meet-ups at Table 11! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. Table 11, 11 Union Street South, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with santa claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).