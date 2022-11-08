 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blackwell, Treadaway and Escobar elected to Cabarrus School Board

Laura Blackwell
Cabarrus County School Board member Laura Blackwell was a clear winner and the leading vote-getter in the school board race.

Blackwell tallied 26,007 votes, according to unofficial election night results. Other winners in the race were former Cabarrus County Schools employee Sam Treadaway (22,506 votes) and Pam Escobar (21,793 votes).

Sam Treadaway

Pam Escobar

Pam Escobar

On the outside looking in were: Melanie Freeman who finished fourth with 17,983 votes and Brian Floyd fifth with 17,522 votes.

Others in the race and their vote totals were: Catherine Bonds Moore,  15,029; Greg Mills, 14,166; Sean M. Turner, 12,526; current school board member Carolyn Carpenter, 12,378; Lane Jarvis, 4,354; and James Q. McLean, 3,218.

Blackwell, Treadaway and Escobar were elected to four-year terms on the non-partisan board.

