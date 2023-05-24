Have you noticed all the art around? There are sculptures rotating around Concord. They’re interesting to say the least.

Down in Gibson Village there is a mural on the concrete wall at the top of the hill at the church. At the intersection of Kerr Street and McGill there is the beautiful peacock. It looks so much better if you pull up from Kerr Street looking straight on.

The boards between the two buildings used to be the service times for McGill Baptist Church, which had been at the top of the hill. The Blackwelder family and our friend, the late Dwight Blackwelder, used to maintain it. The beautiful peacock is a wonderful replacement.

On West Avenue in Kannapolis, the city installed some nice pieces.

Down in Mount Pleasant they’ve got a second historical mural that just went up on the side of a downtown building. Or how about the Avett Brothers mural in Concord and the kids reading piece in front of the library?

Our parks and public spaces are filled with memorials and remembrances — many come from civic groups. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is a great example.

Our community art is a combination of public, private and community efforts. Thank you to those who have made this possible. Let’s all keep working together on these projects as our communities grow.

— Mark Plemmons

This week (May 22 –28)

Crotchet 101 and 102 — Tuesday, May 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Come lean the basics of crotchet: how to create a slip know, chain, single crochet, half-double crochet and more. Beginners are welcomed. All supplies provided. Ages 13 and older. Free. Registration required. Meeting Room, Harrisburg Public Library; 201 Sims Parkway. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/crochet-101-har/.

Crafters Unite — Friday, May 26, 4-6 p.m. Gather with other adult crafters to work on crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Ages 13 and older. Free. No Registration. Located in the Meeting Room, Harrisburg Public Library; 201 Sims Parkway. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/crafters-unite-har/

Next week (May 29–June 4)Art Lab — Wednesday, May 31, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab. We’ll tour The Galleries’ current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition’s uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Upcoming!

Orquesta Sabrosalsa — Friday, June 9, 7 p.m.

Family Day — Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Painting with Palette Knife Using Acrylic – Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Using a palette knife when painting creates many very interesting textures and “marks” that together create a unique creation. Learn how to use the many different types of palette knives and how each makes different shapes and textures to create both a landscape and florals. You will get to paint two pieces, which will teach you how to use your palette knives in different ways. Registration Required; $60.00 CAG Members, $70.00 Nonmembers; Materials Are Not Provided; 223 Crowell Drive, NorthWest, Concord; Clearwater Arts Center & Studios. For more information and registration, send an email to triciad226@gmail.com or phone/text 540-845-4519.

Art Walk on Union — Saturday, June 24, 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the city of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., S., downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab — Wednesday, June 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab. We’ll tour The Galleries’ current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition’s uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun and touch-free visit for your friends & family. The museum is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., closed noon 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation — North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd.Kannapolis.

Open Art Day — Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord) — enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).